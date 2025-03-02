 Korea joins NATO science and technology body as partner country
Published: 02 Mar. 2025, 14:14
Korean Vice Defense Minister Kim Seon-ho, right, poses with North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Mark Rutte, center, and the defense ministers of Australia, Japan and New Zealand at the defense ministers' meeting of NATO in Brussels on Oct. 17, 2024. [NORTH ATLANTIC TREATY ORGANIZATION]

Korea joined the science and technology body of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) as a partner country in a move to strengthen cooperation with the Western military alliance, the Defense Ministry said Saturday.
 
As part of the partnership with the NATO Science and Technology Organization, Korea is expected to engage in joint research and development with other members and plan projects under the alliance's science and technology committee, according to the ministry.
 

The science and technology group serves as a platform for cooperation in advanced defense technologies among its members. With its entry, Korea becomes the organization's third partner country after Japan and Australia.
 
"South Korea's entry into the partnership lays the groundwork for multilateral defense science and technology cooperation with Europe for the first time and marks a milestone in development in South Korea-NATO cooperation," it said in a release.
 
Korea is not a member of NATO but is one of the alliance's four partners in the Indo-Pacific region, alongside Australia, Japan and New Zealand.
 
