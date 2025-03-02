Foreign Ministers of Korea, China to hold talks at trilateral meeting in Tokyo

Top diplomats of Korea and China are expected to hold talks later this month on the sidelines of their trilateral meeting with the Japanese foreign minister, sources said Sunday.The three neighbors are in the final stages of arranging talks among their foreign ministers to take place on March 22 in Tokyo, the first such meeting in 16 months, according to the diplomatic sources.On the sidelines of the trilateral talks, Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi are expected to hold a separate meeting.Seoul and Beijing have been discussing Wang's visit to Korea on the occasion of his Tokyo trip, but it reportedly remains unclear whether he will visit Korea.If no progress is made, Cho and Wang are likely to hold talks in the Japanese capital.The meeting, if held, would mark the two's first since September last year when they met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.A number of diplomatic issues between the two countries could come up during the meeting.After Cho and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts expressed “support for Taiwan's meaningful participation in appropriate international organizations” in a joint statement last month, China lodged a complaint, calling the move interference with its sovereignty.The meeting could also delve into the tariff increases by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, anti-Chinese sentiment among Korea's conservative forces and a potential visit to Korea's ancient city of Gyeongju by Chinese President Xi Jinping for the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in November.Yonhap