Rain pummels Korea with possible snow to follow
Published: 02 Mar. 2025, 16:51
Heavy precipitation fell nationwide on Sunday, with certain regions projected to receive substantial snowfall by Wednesday.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) forecast that temperatures would drop, bringing rain or snow across the country as cold air moved south from the north. That cold air would collide with warm air from the south, forming rain clouds that would bring either snow or rain depending on the region.
Strong snowfall of 3 to 5 centimeters (1.18 to 1.97 inches) per hour is expected in inland Gyeonggi, Gangwon, northern North Chungcheong and northern North Gyeongsang between Sunday night and Monday morning.
A heavy snow advisory has been issued for Gangwon and parts of inland Gyeonggi. The KMA said there is a possibility of isolation due to heavy snowfall and urged drivers to check traffic conditions in advance and ensure winter equipment is ready.
In South Chungcheong, Jeolla and Jeju, heavy rain of 10 to 20 millimeters (0.39 to 0.78 inches) per hour is expected. In various parts of the country, including Seoul, rain may turn into snow as temperatures drop.
By Monday, snowfall will likely have reached 20 to 50 centimeters on the eastern coast and in mountainous areas of Gangwon, 5 to 20 centimeters in inland Gyeonggi, inland Gangwon and northern North Chungcheong, 10 to 40 centimeters in northeastern mountainous areas of North Gyeongsang and 3 to 10 centimeters in Seoul, Incheon and the west coast of Gyeonggi.
If precipitation instead takes the form of rain, the expected rainfall is 20 to 60 millimeters in the Seoul metropolitan area and North Chungcheong, 30 to 80 millimeters in Gangwon, North Jeolla, and the eastern coast of North Gyeongsang and 20 to 80 millimeters in Jeju.
“When precipitation changes from rain to snow, freezing rain may cause roads to become extremely slippery,” said the KMA. “To prevent accidents, maintain a safe distance and drive at low speeds.”
Another low-pressure system is expected to pass through on Tuesday, bringing another round of rain or snow, mainly in central regions. In the mountainous areas of Gangwon, snowfall may continue through Wednesday, accumulating 1 meter (3.28 feet).
Along with the snow and rain, temperatures will drop, bringing chilly weather this week. In Seoul, morning temperatures will hover around zero degrees, while daytime temperatures will remain below 10 degrees Celsius (50 degrees Fahrenheit).
