Acting President Choi calls stronger Korea-Japan ties 'essential' in March 1 address
Published: 02 Mar. 2025, 19:02
CHO JUNG-WOO
Acting President Choi Sang-mok expressed hope for a "new chapter" of South Korea-Japan cooperation to better address international challenges during an address commemorating the March 1 Independence Movement on Saturday.
He also highlighted the significance of South Korea-Japan relations, noting that 2025 marks the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties between the two countries.
"I hope that both nations can heal the wounds of the past and open a new chapter in bilateral relations," he said.
Choi, who also serves as minister of economy and finance, spoke during a ceremony at Soongeui Women’s University in central Seoul to mark the 106th anniversary of Korea’s nationwide demonstrations against Japanese colonial rule (1910-45), which began on March 1, 1919.
He delivered the speech on behalf of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has been suspended from duties and taken into custody following his brief imposition of martial law in December last year. It was Choi’s first time delivering a public address as acting president on a national holiday.
Some 1,200 people attended the event, including patriots, descendants of independence fighters, lawmakers, diplomats and citizens.
During his address, Choi stressed the significance of unity.
“The most important lesson of the March 1 Independence Movement is the spirit of unity, where our people came together for a great cause,” Choi said, warning that “shadows of conflict and division” are growing darker in society.
“To overcome the challenges ahead and build a country that future generations can be proud of, the most urgent task before us is national unity,” he added.
He cautioned that failure to overcome internal divisions could put at risk the achievements of democratization and industrialization that Korea has built through “sweat and sacrifice.”
He said that “we must further mature our democracy,” highlighting the importance of economic strength as the foundation of national unity.
He also emphasized the need for balanced regional development policies to promote equal opportunities across the country.
Addressing growing geopolitical risks, Choi vowed that the government would “respond swiftly” to increasing global uncertainties and shifts in international relations.
To bolster economic security, he promised to strengthen Korea's cutting-edge industries and technology, including additional investment in advanced semiconductors and AI.
The acting president also commented on North Korea’s continued provocations, calling them a “serious threat” to the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia.
“The government will maintain a firm military readiness posture based on the South Korea-U.S. alliance and strongly deter North Korea's provocations,” he said.
“At the same time, while firmly responding to threats, we will keep the door open for dialogue and work toward stable inter-Korean relations.”
Leaders of both the conservative People Power Party (PPP) and the liberal Democratic Party (DP) attended the ceremony.
DP chief Lee Jae-myung and PPP interim leader Kwon Young-se were seen whispering during the ceremony, reportedly discussing the special act on semiconductors.
