Korea's North Jeolla to bid for 2036 Summer Olympics

Published: 02 Mar. 2025, 16:08
North Jeolla defeated Seoul to become Korea’s candidate to the bid for the 2036 Summer Olympics.
 
The province secured 49 out of 61 nods at a vote of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) on Friday. Seoul received 11, and one vote was declared invalid.
 
Before the ballots were cast, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and North Jeolla Gov. Kim Kwan-young each made their delegation's case for hosting the international sporting event. A question-and-answer session followed.
 

A North Jeolla Olympics would bring the summer games back to Korea for the first time since 1988. It would also offer the province a chance to restore its reputation following the World Scout Jamboree fiasco in Saemangeum, Buan County in 2023.
 
The province is home to several culturally significant regions and Unesco sites, including Gochang County.
 
As part of its bid, North Jeolla emphasized addressing regional imbalances and fostering solidarity among regional cities. To support its plan, the province secured approval to use five sports stadiums in Gwangju, Daegu, Goheung County and the Chungcheong areas of Hongseong County and Cheongju.
 
The province stressed that the proposal aligns with the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) focus on promoting greater solidarity within and among societies and that hosting the Olympics could introduce a new model for regional development by shifting focus away from the Seoul metropolitan area.
 
North Jeolla has been working on its bid since June 2023, conducting feasibility studies to assess its ability to host the Olympics, according to the provincial government.
 
“North Jeolla’s selection as Korea’s candidate for the Olympics is an achievement made possible by the support of our residents,” said Kim, who vowed to make every effort to secure the international bid and ensure the province's selection as the host city.
 
According to the Jeonbuk Institute, hosting the 2036 Olympics could generate an economic impact of over 27 trillion won ($18 billion) in North Jeolla and 40 trillion won nationwide, based on data from the Bank of Korea.  
 
Following the vote on Friday, the Seoul Metropolitan Government expressed its support for North Jeolla’s bid, pledging "to leverage its networks and relationships with the IOC" to help the province in the international competition.
 
With its selection finalized on Friday, North Jeolla will now submit its proposal to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and officially launch its bid. North Jeolla is likely to compete against candidates from around 10 countries, including India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
 
The IOC is expected to select the host city as early as 2026. Future Host Commission Chair Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic recently said that a decision is unlikely before 2026 or 2027.

BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
