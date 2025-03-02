One dead, five evacuated after fire breaks out in Pyeongchang

One guest has died, and five others have been evacuated, after a fire broke out at a guest house in Pyeongchang, Gangwon, authorities said Sunday.The fire engulfed the facility at 11:41 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters extinguished the blaze six hours later.Five guests staying at the pension escaped, but one woman in her 40s died after being unable to flee to safety.Authorities are looking into the cause of the fire and the scale of the damage.