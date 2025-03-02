 One dead, five evacuated after fire breaks out in Pyeongchang
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

One dead, five evacuated after fire breaks out in Pyeongchang

Published: 02 Mar. 2025, 16:14
A guesthouse is engulfed in flames on March 1 in Pyeongchang, Gangwon. [YONHAP]

A guesthouse is engulfed in flames on March 1 in Pyeongchang, Gangwon. [YONHAP]

 
One guest has died, and five others have been evacuated, after a fire broke out at a guest house in Pyeongchang, Gangwon, authorities said Sunday.
 
The fire engulfed the facility at 11:41 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters extinguished the blaze six hours later.
 

Related Article

Five guests staying at the pension escaped, but one woman in her 40s died after being unable to flee to safety.
 
Authorities are looking into the cause of the fire and the scale of the damage.
tags Pyeongchang Gangwon Fire

More in Social Affairs

Over 100,000 protesters turn out for rival impeachment rallies over March 1 holiday weekend

One dead, five evacuated after fire breaks out in Pyeongchang

Korea's North Jeolla to bid for 2036 Summer Olympics

Girl statue removed from German university to be reinstalled on Women's Day

[WHY] The rise of Korea's female weathercaster

Related Stories

Uplifting

Yoon declares Gangneung a 'special disaster zone'

PyeongChang redux?

Gangwon picks up where PyeongChang left off for satisfying second act

Thousands evacuated as fire rages in Gangwon

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)