Over 100,000 protesters turn out for rival impeachment rallies over March 1 holiday weekend
Published: 02 Mar. 2025, 16:59 Updated: 02 Mar. 2025, 19:33
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Zealous chants for and against President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment rang out across central Seoul as dueling rallies took place on Saturday at the start of the holiday weekend commemorating the March 1 Independence Movement against Japanese colonial rule.
Rallies against Yoon's impeachment are said to have attracted over 100,000 attendees in total and featured speeches from right-wing Christian pastors, widely known lecturers and lawmakers.
Far-right pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon of Sarang Jeil Church led the rally at 1 p.m. calling for “the free unification” of the Korean Peninsula, held in Jongno District's Gwanghwamun area in central Seoul. Police estimate the rally was attended by up to 64,000 people.
“To become a global leader, one must go to prison at least once,” said Jeon. “President Yoon will surely return and achieve free unification within two years of his term.”
About an hour before the rally began, the area around Gwanghwamun Station became congested with tour buses and police vehicles. People stepped off buses from locations outside of Seoul, such as Yongin in Gyeonggi, Yesan in South Chungcheong and Changwon in South Gyeongsang, waving Korean and American national flags.
“The country is in chaos, so I came with my friends. But there are so many people that we got separated,” said a 64-year-old, surnamed Park, who came from Suwon, Gyeonggi.
At the same time as the rally led by Jeon was underway, another protest organized by conservative Christian group Save Korea, led by pastor Son Hyeon-bo, took place across the river.
Pastor Son helmed an “emergency prayer meeting” that was held in Yeouido, western Seoul, organized around the Segero Church. Police estimate the rally had up to 55,000 attendees.
“If the Constitutional Court upholds the impeachment motion, it will face national resistance and be shattered,” said Son. Many participants chanted “Yoon Suk Yeol” and “Dismiss the impeachment motion,” while others prayed aloud in response to the pastor's words.
Protesters then erupted in cheers as firebrand Korean history lecturer Jeon Han-gil, whose real name is Jeon Yu-kwan, took the stage.
“We are here not only to demand President Yoon’s release and reinstatement but also to protect the free democratic system,” said Jeon. “The Democratic Party has taken control of the judiciary, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and the National Election Commission.”
“If they seize the executive branch as well, German Nazism could becomes a reality in our country."
The protests were also attended by 37 lawmakers from the conservative People Power Party (PPP), including Kim Gi-hyeon, Choo Kyung-ho and Na Kyung-won.
“Just as ordinary people achieved Korea’s independence from Japan, it is the people here today who will save the nation,” said Rep. Kim, a five-term lawmaker. “How lonely and difficult it must have been for him,” he said, referring Yoon's final statement in the impeachment trial. The lawmaker added that he had broken down in tears while listening to it.
“But rather than prioritizing his own safety, I saw a leader who chose to endure hardship and walk a thorny path to save the country.”
“Korea is now entering a period of left-wing occupation,” said Na. “We must eradicate the leftist forces infiltrating the legislative, judicial and media sectors.”
“Right after martial law was declared, the president’s approval rating was 11 percent, but now it has surged to 40 percent,” said Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun, who said he believes the conservative rallies will bring about “a historic reversal.”
About 14,000 people marched from the site of the Gwanghwamun rally to the National Assembly in Yeouido around 5:40 p.m. The protesters surrounded the building and repeatedly chanted slogans against Yoon’s impeachment.
Meanwhile, the liberal Democratic Party (DP) and five other parties held rallies calling for Yoon’s removal near the Constitutional Court in Jongno District.
DP leader Lee Jae-myung attended along with Han Chang-min of the Social Democratic Party, Yong Hye-in of the Basic Income Party, Kim Jae-yeon of the Progressive Party and Kim Sun-min, acting leader of the Rebuilding Korea Party.
The DP claimed that about 100,000 people participated in the rally, while police gave an unofficial estimate of 30,000.
“Denying the constitutional order and the rule of law can never be considered conservatism,” said Lee. “It is nothing more than reactionary regression,” he said, calling for the country to move beyond “those who masquerade as conservatives” while “destroying the Constitution and the rule of law.
“If the night of sedition on Dec. 3 had succeeded, I would probably be somewhere deep in the ocean near Yeonpyeong Island as fish food,” the DP leader remarked, referring to allegations that military officials were ordered to detain him.
The rallies supporting and opposing Yoon’s impeachment in downtown Seoul saw significant participation from people in their 20s and 30s. Although all held the Korean national flag in their hands, their perspectives on the impeachment crisis were starkly divided.
“I was outdoors when martial law was declared, and a passing man told me to go home immediately,” said a 28-year-old job seeker surnamed Jung, “I froze on the spot. It was terrifying, and for the first time, I became interested in politics.”
Some spoke about the difficulties of daily life since the martial law declaration.
“The economy has collapsed since martial law was declared,” said a 30-year-old surnamed Kim living in Ilsan, Gyeonggi. “I wanted to travel abroad, but the exchange rate surged, making it impossible. I can’t even buy foreign products easily anymore.
“I hope changing the president will also resolve economic issues and quickly introduce a four-day workweek and more jobs for young people.”
Young opponents of Yoon’s impeachment expressed dissatisfaction with the DP.
“After reading President Yoon’s 77-page final statement, I felt compelled to be here,” said a 22-year-old Seoul National University sophomore from Songdo, Incheon. “The Democratic Party is the one trying to pass undemocratic laws and is obstructing politics through chain impeachments.”
Some attendees had met at previous rallies and formed relationships based on shared political views.
Kim, 32, and Jang, 34 — who first met at a Save Korea rally last month and have been dating for two weeks — attended Saturday’s impeachment opposition rally together, holding hands.
“I liked that my girlfriend is a freedom-loving right-winger,” said Jang. “When we found out we were both present at the protest against President Yoon’s arrest, we knew it was fate.
“Our friends tease us as a ‘coup couple,’ but we don’t care.”
BY LEE CHAN-KYU, LEE AH-MI, KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)