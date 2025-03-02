Sunday's fortune: Harmony and connections
Published: 02 Mar. 2025, 07:00
Today invites a mix of harmony, personal reflection and meaningful connections — embrace the opportunities to strengthen relationships, trust in your choices and find joy in the little things around you. Your fortune for Sunday, March 2, 2025.
💰 Wealth: Financial luck for the day.
💪 Health: What the stars say about your well-being today.
❤️ Love: Romance, friendships and connections.
🧭 Lucky directions: Face these directions for good energy.
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Moderate | 💪 Good | ❤️ Affectionate | 🧭 North
Give and take brings harmony.
Cherish relationships over material wealth.
Kindness returns to you today.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Excellent | 💪 Strong | ❤️ United | 🧭 Northeast
Family time is most valuable today.
Expect good news and celebrations.
Strengthen your bonds with loved ones.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 South
Life feels fulfilling today.
Make time for hobbies and socializing.
Enjoy gatherings with loved ones.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 East
Energize your day with family and fun.
Embrace abundance in all things.
Enjoy quality time with those who bring joy.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Moderate | 💪 Moderate | ❤️ Jealous | 🧭 South
Compliments work wonders today.
Find balance and avoid extremes.
Appreciate your uniqueness.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Moderate | 💪 Moderate | ❤️ Generous | 🧭 West
Give more than you take today.
Invest in yourself and your growth.
Avoid impulsive purchases.
🐎 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Moderate | 💪 Moderate | ❤️ Generous | 🧭 East
Family values are important today.
Spend time thoughtfully with loved ones.
Patience will lead to productive moments.
🐏 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 North
Reflect rather than engage.
Family differences may arise but will pass.
Keep your thoughts to yourself today.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 North
Share stories and memories with loved ones.
Rest and recharge today.
Find joy in simple moments.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
Spend wisely and enjoy life.
Consider cost and satisfaction in purchases.
Expect more gains than losses today.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
Silence may be your best approach today.
Avoid work and social obligations.
Stay cautious and make thoughtful choices.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Spending | 💪 Moderate | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 North
Keep indulgences in check today.
Focus on your capabilities.
Stay calm and let go of unrealistic expectations.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Astrologer Cho Ku-moon uses saju (the four pillars of destiny), a traditional Korean practice that examines the year, month, day and time of your birth, alongside geomancy to provide insights on wealth, health, love and overall fortune.
