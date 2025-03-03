Samsung, LG claimed 80 percent of premium TV market in 2024
Published: 03 Mar. 2025, 18:01 Updated: 03 Mar. 2025, 18:04
-
- JIN EUN-SOO
- [email protected]
Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics accounted for more than 80 percent of the global TV market priced above $2,500 by both sales and shipments, according to market research firm Omdia on Monday.
Samsung Electronics held on to 50.5 percent of the premium TV market in the fourth quarter of 2024, followed by LG Electronics with 30.6 percent, in terms of shipments.
By sales, Samsung held on to 50.7 percent and LG 30.2 percent.
Chinese brands TCL and Hisense accounted for 1 percent and 0.5 percent of the market, respectively, during the cited period, in terms of shipments.
Korean TV manufacturers have been expanding their market share in the premium TV space since 2021.
They accounted for 64.4 percent of the sector in 2021, followed by 70.2 percent in 2022, 78.3 percent in 2023 and 80.1 percent in 2024.
The market for TVs priced more than $1,500 showed similar trends.
Samsung Electronics grabbed 51.4 percent of the market in terms of shipments in the fourth quarter of last year, followed by LG Electronics with 22.2 percent. TCL managed to account for 3.8 percent and Hisense 2.5 percent.
Korean TV manufacturers' dominance in the expensive TV market has been propelled by organic light-emitting diode technology, in which Chinese players have yet to catch up. Chinese TV companies mostly focus on liquid crystal display, or LCD, technology.
BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)