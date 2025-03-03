Samsung SDI to showcase newest batteries powering Hyundai's robots at InterBattery 2025
Published: 03 Mar. 2025, 15:52
- SARAH CHEA
Samsung SDI's booth at the upcoming InterBattery 2025 exhibition will be full of not only the latest battery technologies but also the newest robots to greet visitors as curators.
The Korean battery maker said Monday it will cooperate with Hyundai Motor and Kia to jointly conduct marketing programs at the battery exhibition, Korea's largest battery trade show slated to kick off on Wednesday and run for three days, after inking an agreement to co-develop batteries dedicated to robotics last month.
Hyundai's DAL-e robot will welcome visitors and lead them to Samsung SDI's battery displays, which include its 46-series cylindrical batteries, named as such to reflect a diameter of 46 millimeters (1.8 inches) that was first introduced by Tesla, as well as its next-generation lithium iron phosphate battery.
MobED, with four wheels on a rectangular body, is designed to offer stable transportation at a decent pace even on rough terrain with obstacles.
Hyundai's Robotics Lab, an arm specializing in developing robotics technologies, will set up a separate area within Samsung SDI's booth.
ROii, a Level 4 autonomous shuttle developed by A2Z, Korea's leading autonomous driving startup, will also be on display, offering visitors a chance to ride in the vehicle and watch a virtual driving video. Self-driving vehicles at that level can operate on their own under ordinary conditions, with human intervention rarely required.
All three are powered by Samsung SDI's cylindrical batteries.
SK On also said Monday it will present an advanced thermal management solution at the exhibition that can sharply reduce the risk of battery packs catching fire and increase their life expectancy.
This year's InterBattery, hosted by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and organized by the Korea Battery Industry Association, will be the largest in the expo's history, with a total of 688 battery and related companies from home and overseas participating from March 5 to 7 at Coex in southern Seoul.
