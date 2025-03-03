 Squid game-over: Climate change wreaking havoc on seafood production
Squid game-over: Climate change wreaking havoc on seafood production

Published: 03 Mar. 2025, 17:36
Customers shop for seafood products at a large supermarket in Seoul on March 3. [YONHAP]

The impact of climate change on aquatic habitats is reducing the size of marine catches, with last year's squid output falling 42 percent to 13,500 tons, mackerel down 17.4 percent and largehead hairtail down 26.6 percent.
 
 
 
