Samsung's Flexible Briefcase is an 18-inch foldable OLED — with a handle
Published: 03 Mar. 2025, 16:02
The panel-making subsidiary of Samsung Electronics presented a concept product dubbed Flexible Briefcase that unfolds into a tablet that measures 18.1 inches diagonally, which is equivalent to two standard-sized tablets.
It also displayed what it calls the Polygon Foldable smartphone, which has an external display that takes the form of a 3.38-inch diamond instead of a regular rectangular one, touting the company's innovative laser-processing technology.
The panel maker went extreme with its bezel-less technology by exhibiting a stained glass-inspired 31.5-inch OLED monitor, which comprises 10 6.8-inch panels that appear to lack bezels.
“When all panels are turned on, the bezels are so thin that they look like one big display,” the company said in a release, adding that the product's bezels are 40 percent smaller than others on the market.
“When these products are deployed in smartphones, consumers can enjoy bigger screens without having to purchase a bigger device.”
MWC, a mobile technology conference that takes place every year in the Spanish city of Barcelona, was also participated in by major telecommunication companies from Korea and centered on the theme of AI.
SK Telecom, the biggest mobile carrier in Korea, presented its initiative to build a customized data center through the rental of GPUs and modular architecture for scalable data centers. CEO Ryu Young-sang said the company would serve its data center clients with an “à la carte” model
KT exhibited a service called K-stadium where people can enjoy AI-generated cheer songs and learn K-pop dances from augmented reality dancers.
LG U+ unveiled a futuristic living space dubbed ixi Future Vill where a proprietary AI named ixi monitors inhabitants' vitals, runs safety checks on children and controls room conditions.
Chinese household names such as Huawei and Xiaomi, which don't participate in CES due to trade friction with the United States, made their way to the MWC as usual with significant presences, with Huawei setting up the biggest booth on the show floor and Xiaomi unveiling its flagship Xiaomi 15 Ultra smartphone.
BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]
