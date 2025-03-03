Digital installations allow visitors to enjoy Korea's royal palaces — without the crowds
Published: 03 Mar. 2025, 14:53 Updated: 03 Mar. 2025, 15:41
For those looking for a quiet retreat, visiting the royal palaces and gardens of the Joseon Dynasty (1392–1910) offers a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Yet, the increasing popularity of these venues among both locals and tourists alike means that the crowds often make it difficult to find a moment of true tranquility.
Now, two media art exhibitions, organized by the Korea Heritage Service, present an alternative: immersive digital installations that reimagine the beauty of Korea’s historic gardens and palaces through light and technology.
A palace illuminated after dark
Korea’s palaces have long been a destination for nighttime strolls, but access has been limited. Most royal complexes close by early evening, with after-dark visits restricted to seasonal events, such as the Moonlight Tours at Changdeok Palace or Starlight Walks at Gyeongbok Palace.
This year, however, Changgyeong Palace will extend its hours after sundown, welcoming visitors from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. for “Changgyeonggung Mulbit Yeonhwa,” a new media art program running from March 7 to Dec. 31.
First introduced last year as part of the “Royal Culture Festival,” the event received enthusiastic praise, making the Korea Heritage Service and the Korea Heritage Agency decide to establish it as a regular program. The exhibition transforms Chundangji Pond and its surroundings into an illuminating garden, “blending light and history in a contemporary reinterpretation of palace aesthetics,” according to the agency.
The media art installations will be set up at eight different spots around the palace’s Chundangji Pond, offering a variety of immersive experiences: an illuminated path winding through the trees, a tunnel of laser lights symbolizing the passage of time and reflections on the water that mirror the palace’s storied past.
During peak visiting seasons — spring and autumn — three media art films will be screened.
Near the larger side of the pond, two films will take turns to be screened. One is “From Honghwa to Chundang,” which portrays the establishment of the Joseon Dynasty and the Joseon kings’ benevolence toward the people. The other is “Changgyeonggung Mulbit Yeonhwa,” which is a reinterpretation of the palace’s traditional dancheong (traditional Korean decorative coloring on wooden buildings) and patterns by renowned digital artist Lee Lee-nam.
Near the smaller side of the pond, a poetic media art piece, titled “Breath of Water,” is set to be screened. It reflects upon the memories and emotions embedded within the palace conveyed through the movement of light on water. This work is also by Lee Lee-nam. Exact screening time and dates will be announced in the future.
Visitors can enjoy the program without prior reservations or additional fees — only a standard palace admission ticket is required.
A stroll through traditional gardens — reimagined
For those who prefer a quieter retreat away from the palace crowds, a digital exhibition at the Sejong Museum of Art in central Seoul offers another opportunity to immerse oneself in Korea’s landscape heritage. “Miumwanbo: Strolling Through Traditional Gardens,” running through April 27, brings centuries-old gardens to life through cutting-edge media art.
The exhibition's title “Mieumwanbo,” means "softly reciting poetry while walking slowly.” This is a phrase drawn from the poem “Sangchungok” or “Ode to Spring,” written by 15th-century poet Jeong Geuk-in (1401–1481).
"The exhibition is a true sensory escape," said an official from the Korea Heritage Service. "It’s more than just the visual appreciation of gardens — it’s an immersive and meditative experience, fostering a deep connection with nature."
Divided into three sections, the exhibition allows visitors to engage with Korea’s traditional gardens. In the first section, guests can sit on a raised wooden floor and observe digital landscapes unfolding before them, including a 6-meter-high waterfall. Another section showcases media interpretations of some of Korea’s most famous historical gardens, including the Secret Garden at Changdeok Palace.
“Unlike a walk through the real palace garden, where the past and present collide amid modern crowds, the exhibition offers a space for quiet reflection, allowing visitors to experience Korea’s garden heritage in an intimate and contemplative setting,” Choi Eung-chon, head of the Korea Heritage Service, said.
The exhibition is free of charge.
