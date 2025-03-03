 Additional restricted view tickets for G-Dragon concerts to go on sale this week
Additional restricted view tickets for G-Dragon concerts to go on sale this week

Published: 03 Mar. 2025, 12:56
Big Bang member G-Dragon [NEWS1]

Additional restricted view tickets to K-pop star G-Dragon's upcoming concerts in Korea are set to go on sale this week.
 
Coupang Play, the co-organizer of the Korean leg of G-Dragon’s world tour “Übermensch” announced Monday that it will open tickets to restricted view seats at 8 p.m. on Thursday. These additional tickets can be purchased exclusively on the Coupang Play mobile app.  
 

G-Dragon will hold concerts on March 29 and 30 at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, Gyeonggi. This marks his first solo concert in eight years.  
 
In order to prevent fraudulent ticket sales and transactions, attendees must present a valid ID for identity verification before receiving a wristband for entry. A reporting channel will also be open at Coupang Play mobile app for customers to report suspicious ticket scalping so that the organizers can take strict action against illegal ticket resales.  
 
This upcoming solo concert will feature songs from his newly released third full-length album "Übermensch,” featuring the lead single “Too Bad,” along with previously released tracks “Power” (2024) and “Home Sweet Home" (2024), as well as other songs from the album and his earlier hits.  
