'Best concert ever': BTS's J-Hope sets the bar high at world tour show in Seoul
Published: 03 Mar. 2025, 15:08 Updated: 03 Mar. 2025, 18:13
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Minutes before the final show of the Seoul leg of J-Hope’s first solo world tour, "Hope On The Stage," on Sunday evening, chants of “Jung Ho-seok” rang through the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul. Some 12,500 fans in attendance, many waving light sticks and banners, made their anticipation clear. After about 18 months away from the entertainment world while completing his mandatory military service, J-Hope — BTS’s lead rapper — was finally back.
And the artist showed no hesitancy during his return. From the moment he stepped on stage, opening with "What If..." (2022), J-Hope proved he had lost none of his edge. Armed with electrifying choreography, elaborate stage effects and an unmistakable command of the crowd, he turned his long-awaited solo tour into a celebration of artistic evolution.
“I believe this will be the best concert ever,” J-Hope said, heightening the already electric atmosphere.
Instead of starting with a traditional greeting, he went straight into a string of introspective tracks — including “Pandora’s Box," “Arson” and “STOP," all of which are from his debut solo studio album "Jack In The Box," released in 2022.
“I usually say hello first, but tonight, I just wanted to take in your energy,” he told the crowd. “I heard your chants, and I wanted to respond to them with my music.”
For much of the night, J-Hope led fans through a carefully curated showcase of his artistic evolution.
“I understand your desire for more. Allow me to satisfy that," he said as he began the second part of the concert, dubbed "Dream," which shifted focus to his latest work — his 2024 special album, "Hope On The Street Vol. 1." It includes songs like “on the street” and “lock / unlock," a collaboration with producer Benny Blanco and legendary musician Nile Rodgers.
For J-Hope, this album represents more than just new music — it is a return to his origins as a street dancer before his debut with BTS.
“The songs from 'Hope On The Street Vol. 1' hold deep meaning for me,” he said. “I believe I’m one of the few K-pop artists who can truly perform in the street dance genre. This is the foundation of my career — it’s how I first entered the music scene, long before BTS.”
Despite the seamless production, J-Hope allowed himself moments of raw emotion.
“I wasn’t planning to speak during these parts of the show,” he said. “But I just couldn’t help myself.”
During the concert, J-Hope also unveiled his upcoming digital single “Sweet Dream,” a collaboration with American singer-songwriter Miguel, which is set to be officially released on March 7. This track marks J-Hope’s foray into R&B, featuring a melodic chorus and dreamlike lyrics.
“Love is a simple feeling, yet so many people see it as complicated,” he said. “I’ve never released a song centered on love before, so this is my serenade to all of you.”
The night’s finale saw J-Hope reaching into BTS’s catalog, performing "Airplane" from its fifth EP, “Love Yourself: Tear” (2018) and “Mic Drop” from “Love Yourself: Her" (2017). Though J-Hope has completed his military service, other BTS members — RM, Jimin, Jungkook and V — remain enlisted.
“Our last BTS concert took place in 2022, and I was genuinely amazed by our ARMY’s enthusiasm and chants. I’m incredibly proud of you all,” J-Hope said. "I want the rest of the world to witness the synergy between BTS and ARMY, and I hope everyone can feel the energy we're exuding right now."
With the domestic leg of the tour drawing 37,500 fans across three nights, J-Hope is now set to travel to 15 cities worldwide, including Chicago, New York, Mexico City, Manila, Singapore, Jakarta, Taipei, Bangkok and multiple venues in Japan.
“I am about to start my first world tour, and I have faith in my fans’ support," J-Hope said. “I promise to deliver an outstanding performance across all my shows and return safely.”
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)