 Blackpink's Jennie hosts 'Rubify' event in Seoul to showcase debut solo album
Published: 03 Mar. 2025, 15:20 Updated: 03 Mar. 2025, 16:23
Actor Yeo Jin-goo, left, and Jennie at the latter's “Rubify” listening party. [SPOTIFY]

Jennie from girl group Blackpink hosted a special event to showcase her first full-length solo album "Ruby" on Feb. 27.
 
The exclusive party, titled "Rubify," took place at the Understage live music venue in central Seoul. It was attended by 200 fans who could listen to all 15 tracks from the album ahead of its official release on March 7. Jennie also shared insights into the album’s production process. The event was divided into two sessions — one hosted by rapper Zico and the other by actor Yeo Jin-goo.
 

“This album means everything to me. It’s my story, told through my voice and my vision,” Jennie said. 
 
“Ruby” will include her prereleased single “Mantra," (2024), as well as "Love Hangover [feat. Dominic Fike]" and "ExtraL [feat. Doechii]."
 
Jennie revealed that she drew inspiration from Shakespeare’s concept of the seven stages of life, exploring emotions such as innocence, love, power, reflection and legacy. 
 
“It felt like the perfect way to introduce myself as a solo artist and show every side of who I am,” she said. “I was inspired by the theatrical aspect — the curtains rising to reveal the next step in my career.”
 
To mark the release of her album, Jennie will host “The Ruby Experience” shows at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on March 6 and 7, Radio City Music Hall in New York on March 10 and Inspire Arena in Incheon on March 15.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Jennie Zico Blackpink

