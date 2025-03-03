 Blackpink's Lisa performs at Oscars with Doja Cat, Raye for James Bond tribute
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Blackpink's Lisa performs at Oscars with Doja Cat, Raye for James Bond tribute

Published: 03 Mar. 2025, 16:02 Updated: 03 Mar. 2025, 16:23
Lisa, center, sings ″Live and Let Die″ during the Oscars on March 2, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. [AP/YONHAP]

Lisa, center, sings ″Live and Let Die″ during the Oscars on March 2, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Lisa of girl group Blackpink took the stage at this year's Academy Awards on March 2, becoming the first K-pop act to perform at the event.
 
Taking the stage at the prestigious event held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Lisa delivered a powerful performance of "Live and Let Die" (1973) from the James Bond film of the same name. Her performance followed a brief tango routine by American actor Margaret Qualley as part of a tribute to the legendary 007 franchise. 
 

Related Article

 
The tribute continued with American rapper Doja Cat performing "Diamonds Are Forever" (1971) and British singer-songwriter Raye delivering "Skyfall" (2012). While the three artists performed individually, they acknowledged the audience together at the end of the segment. 
 
Lisa, center, sings ″Live and Let Die″ during the Oscars on March 2, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. [AP/YONHAP]

Lisa, center, sings ″Live and Let Die″ during the Oscars on March 2, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. [AP/YONHAP]

From left are Doja Cat, Raye, and Lisa on stage during the Oscars on March 2, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. [AP/YONHAP]

From left are Doja Cat, Raye, and Lisa on stage during the Oscars on March 2, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Lisa previously collaborated with Doja Cat and Raye on her single "Born Again," which was included on her first solo full-length album "Alter Ego," released on Friday. 
 
The album also includes high-profile collaborations, such as "Rapunzel" with American rapper Megan Thee Stallion, "Fxck Up The World" with American singer-songwriter Future and "When I'm With You" with South African singer Tyla.  
 
Lisa is also set to take the stage at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 11 and 18.
 
Lisa arrives at the Oscars on March 2, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. [AP/YONHAP]

Lisa arrives at the Oscars on March 2, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. [AP/YONHAP]


BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags oscars lisa blackpink

More in K-pop

Blackpink's Lisa performs at Oscars with Doja Cat, Raye for James Bond tribute

Blackpink's Jennie hosts 'Rubify' event in Seoul to showcase debut solo album

'Best concert ever': BTS's J-Hope sets the bar high at world tour show in Seoul

Red Velvet's Seulgi to release new solo EP 'Accidentally On Purpose'

Additional restricted view tickets for G-Dragon concerts to go on sale this week

Related Stories

Blackpink's Lisa drops first full solo album 'Alter Ego'

Blackpink's Lisa to release solo single 'New Woman' featuring Spanish singer Rosalía

Lisa's solo track 'Money' surpasses 300 million streams on Spotify

Blackpink’s Lisa prepares to go solo

Blackpink's Lisa becomes a 'New Woman' on collaboration single with Rosalía

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)