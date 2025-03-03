Blackpink's Lisa performs at Oscars with Doja Cat, Raye for James Bond tribute
Published: 03 Mar. 2025, 16:02 Updated: 03 Mar. 2025, 16:23
Lisa of girl group Blackpink took the stage at this year's Academy Awards on March 2, becoming the first K-pop act to perform at the event.
Taking the stage at the prestigious event held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Lisa delivered a powerful performance of "Live and Let Die" (1973) from the James Bond film of the same name. Her performance followed a brief tango routine by American actor Margaret Qualley as part of a tribute to the legendary 007 franchise.
The tribute continued with American rapper Doja Cat performing "Diamonds Are Forever" (1971) and British singer-songwriter Raye delivering "Skyfall" (2012). While the three artists performed individually, they acknowledged the audience together at the end of the segment.
Lisa previously collaborated with Doja Cat and Raye on her single "Born Again," which was included on her first solo full-length album "Alter Ego," released on Friday.
The album also includes high-profile collaborations, such as "Rapunzel" with American rapper Megan Thee Stallion, "Fxck Up The World" with American singer-songwriter Future and "When I'm With You" with South African singer Tyla.
Lisa is also set to take the stage at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 11 and 18.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)