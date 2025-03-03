 Red Velvet's Seulgi to release new solo EP 'Accidentally On Purpose'
Published: 03 Mar. 2025, 14:47 Updated: 03 Mar. 2025, 16:22
A promotional image for Seulgi's upcoming EP, “Accidentally On Purpose.″ [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Seulgi of girl group Red Velvet will release her second solo EP, “Accidentally On Purpose,” on March 10, her agency SM Entertainment said on Monday.
 
Her new album consists of six tracks, led by "Baby, Not Baby." The new EP comes two years and five months after the release of her debut solo album “28 Reasons” (2022). 
 

“‘Baby, Not Baby’ is an alternative pop song that explores the paradox of hope, enhanced by Seulgi’s exquisite vocals, creating a mysterious atmosphere," SM Entertainment said in its press release.
 
The agency also said that Seulgi penned the lyrics for "Weakness," another track included in the new EP. 
 
"‘Weakness,’ featuring ethereal sounds and gentle melodies that convey her emotions more truly, draw from her prior experience of writing ‘Dead Man Runnin'’ which was included in her first solo album," the agency said. 
 
Seulgi debuted in 2014 as a member of the girl group Red Velvet, which is well-known for hit songs like "Red Flavor" (2017), "Psycho" (2019), "Feel My Rhythm" (2022) and “Cosmic” (2024). Seulgi teamed up with fellow member Irene for the duet "Monster" in 2020 and launched her solo career in October 2022 with “28 Reasons.”

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
