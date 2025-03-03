 Bong Joon-ho's 'Mickey 17' surpasses 1 million admissions in Korea within first 4 days
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Movies

print dictionary print

Bong Joon-ho's 'Mickey 17' surpasses 1 million admissions in Korea within first 4 days

Published: 03 Mar. 2025, 17:11
A still from director Bong Joon-ho's sci-fi film ″Mickey 17″ [WARNER BROS. KOREA]

A still from director Bong Joon-ho's sci-fi film ″Mickey 17″ [WARNER BROS. KOREA]

 
Oscar-winning film director Bong Joon-ho’s new sci-fi movie “Mickey 17” surpassed 1 million admissions at the Korean box office within just four days of its release, according to the Korean Film Council on Monday.
 
From Friday to Monday morning, "Mickey 17" drew 1.11 million viewers, accounting for 68 percent of total ticket sales during that period. 
 

Related Article

 
“This record surpasses the one set by 'Oppenheimer' (2023), which surpassed 1 million admissions mark in five days," said Warner Bros. Korea in its press release on Monday. "It follows a similar trajectory to major box office hits such as 'Inside Out 2' (2024) and 'Top Gun: Maverick' (2022), both of which achieved over 8 million admissions."
 
Adapted from Edward Ashton’s 2022 novel "Mickey7," “Mickey 17” follows Mickey Barnes, an expendable employee that dies and is "printed" again after being sent to complete dangerous missions on Niflheim, a distant ice planet. The narrative takes a twist when Mickey 17, presumed dead, unexpectedly encounters Mickey 18, his newly regenerated successor.
 
The film stars Robert Pattinson in the lead role, alongside Steven Yeun as Timo, Naomi Ackie as Nasha, Mark Ruffalo as Kenneth Marshall and Toni Collette as Ylfa, Kenneth’s wife.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Mickey 17

More in Movies

Bong Joon-ho's 'Mickey 17' surpasses 1 million admissions in Korea within first 4 days

'Anora' wins five awards including Best Picture in Oscars sweep

Ariana Grande goes full Glinda, 'Wicked' bestie Erivo does Elphaba proud in green on Oscars carpet

Paul Tazewell becomes first Black man to win an Oscar for best costume design

Gyeong Su-jin sticks nose into mystery in comedy thriller 'The Noisy Mansion'

Related Stories

Hong Sang-soo competes, Bong Joon-ho returns with 'Mickey 17' at Berlin Film Festival

'Mickey 17' Director Bong Joon-ho exhibition opens next month

Bong Joon-ho's 'Mickey 17' leads Korean film lineup at Berlin International Film Festival

Release dates delayed again for upcoming Bong Joon-ho film 'Mickey 17'

Bong Joon-ho's 'Mickey 17' is entertaining, thought-provoking, but not director's best
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)