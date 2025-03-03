Bong Joon-ho's 'Mickey 17' surpasses 1 million admissions in Korea within first 4 days
Published: 03 Mar. 2025, 17:11
Oscar-winning film director Bong Joon-ho’s new sci-fi movie “Mickey 17” surpassed 1 million admissions at the Korean box office within just four days of its release, according to the Korean Film Council on Monday.
From Friday to Monday morning, "Mickey 17" drew 1.11 million viewers, accounting for 68 percent of total ticket sales during that period.
“This record surpasses the one set by 'Oppenheimer' (2023), which surpassed 1 million admissions mark in five days," said Warner Bros. Korea in its press release on Monday. "It follows a similar trajectory to major box office hits such as 'Inside Out 2' (2024) and 'Top Gun: Maverick' (2022), both of which achieved over 8 million admissions."
Adapted from Edward Ashton’s 2022 novel "Mickey7," “Mickey 17” follows Mickey Barnes, an expendable employee that dies and is "printed" again after being sent to complete dangerous missions on Niflheim, a distant ice planet. The narrative takes a twist when Mickey 17, presumed dead, unexpectedly encounters Mickey 18, his newly regenerated successor.
The film stars Robert Pattinson in the lead role, alongside Steven Yeun as Timo, Naomi Ackie as Nasha, Mark Ruffalo as Kenneth Marshall and Toni Collette as Ylfa, Kenneth’s wife.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
