 DP approval rate up 3.1% as PPP sees 5.1% fall
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

DP approval rate up 3.1% as PPP sees 5.1% fall

Published: 03 Mar. 2025, 12:15
Main opposition Democratic Party (DP) leader Rep. Lee Jae-myung speaks at a rally organized by the DP and four other opposition parties in central Seoul on March 1. [NEWS1]

Main opposition Democratic Party (DP) leader Rep. Lee Jae-myung speaks at a rally organized by the DP and four other opposition parties in central Seoul on March 1. [NEWS1]

 
The approval rating for the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) rose to 44.2 percent, a poll showed Monday, exceeding support for the ruling party by more than the margin of error.
  

Related Article

 
According to the survey conducted by Realmeter on 1,506 adults last week, support for the DP gained 3.1 percentage points from the previous week, while the approval rating for the ruling People Power Party (PPP) fell 5.1 percentage points to 37.6 percent. 
 
The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points, with a confidence rate of 95 percent.
  
In the same survey, 46.3 percent of the respondents supported DP leader Lee Jae-myung as a future president, followed by Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo at 18.9 percent and former PPP leader Han Dong-hoon at 6.9 percent.

Yonhap
tags DP PPP Approval rating

More in Politics

DP approval rate up 3.1% as PPP sees 5.1% fall

PPP leadership to visit former President Park Geun-hye ahead of Yoon impeachment ruling

Acting President Choi calls stronger Korea-Japan ties 'essential' in March 1 address

[NEWS ANALYSIS] Rival parties tussle over inheritance tax reform as possible election looms

Acting President Choi emphasizes 'national unity' to mark March 1 Independence Movement

Related Stories

Approval ratings for Yoon, PPP keep sliding

Yoon needs a higher approval rating

Time for a colossal revamp (KOR)

Time for a colossal revamp

Moon's approval rating rebounds on virus worries: poll
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)