DP approval rate up 3.1% as PPP sees 5.1% fall

The approval rating for the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) rose to 44.2 percent, a poll showed Monday, exceeding support for the ruling party by more than the margin of error.According to the survey conducted by Realmeter on 1,506 adults last week, support for the DP gained 3.1 percentage points from the previous week, while the approval rating for the ruling People Power Party (PPP) fell 5.1 percentage points to 37.6 percent.The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points, with a confidence rate of 95 percent.In the same survey, 46.3 percent of the respondents supported DP leader Lee Jae-myung as a future president, followed by Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo at 18.9 percent and former PPP leader Han Dong-hoon at 6.9 percent.Yonhap