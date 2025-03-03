Hanbok on holiday: Visitors enjoy last day of March 1 long weekend at Gyeongbok Palace
Published: 03 Mar. 2025, 18:09
Tourists dressed in hanbok, or traditional Korean dress, take selfies at Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul on March 3, as visitors enjoyed the last day of a windy long weekend to mark the March 1 Independence Movement holiday. [NEWS1]
