 Hanbok on holiday: Visitors enjoy last day of March 1 long weekend at Gyeongbok Palace
Hanbok on holiday: Visitors enjoy last day of March 1 long weekend at Gyeongbok Palace

Published: 03 Mar. 2025, 18:09
Tourists dressed in hanbok, or traditional Korean dress, take selfies at Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul on March 3, as visitors enjoyed the last day of a windy long weekend to mark the March 1 Independence Movement holiday. [NEWS1]

Tourists dressed in hanbok, or traditional Korean dress, take selfies at Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul on March 3, as visitors enjoyed the last day of a windy long weekend to mark the March 1 Independence Movement holiday. [NEWS1]

Tourists dressed in hanbok, or as traditional Korean dress, take selfies at Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul on March 3, as visitors enjoyed the last day of a windy long weekend to mark the March 1 Independence Movement holiday.
 
