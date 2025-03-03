Heavy snow blankets Korea, canceling 77 ferries and 2 flights

Related Article Rain pummels Korea with possible snow to follow

Heavy snows have covered some parts of Korea, leaving 77 ferry services and two flights canceled, officials said Monday.Up to 50 centimeters of snow were forecast to fall in Gangwon, while heavy snows were also expected to pound other provinces, including Gyeonggi, North Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety.As of 6 a.m. Monday, 77 ferry services had been canceled and two flights at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul had been grounded.Twelve national parks remained closed, according to the ministry, adding that there have been no reports of casualties.Yonhap