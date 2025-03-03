 Teen attacker of PPP Rep. Bae Hyun-jin handed suspended prison term
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Teen attacker of PPP Rep. Bae Hyun-jin handed suspended prison term

Published: 03 Mar. 2025, 18:10
A 16-year-old strikes People Power Party Rep. Bae Hyun-jin on the first floor of a building in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Jan. 25, 2024. [NEWS1]

A 16-year-old strikes People Power Party Rep. Bae Hyun-jin on the first floor of a building in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Jan. 25, 2024. [NEWS1]

 
A teenager was handed a suspended prison sentence for assaulting conservative People Power Party (PPP) Rep. Bae Hyun-jin with a rock last year.
 
The 16-year-old was indicted on charges including aggravated assault and failed to submit an appeal within seven days of the verdict, confirming the court’s decision, according to legal circles on Monday.
 

Related Article

In criminal trials, appeals or final appeals must be filed within seven days of the verdict, while in civil cases, the appeals period is two weeks from the date the ruling is delivered. Verdicts are final if no appeal is filed in time.
 
The Seoul Central District Court sentenced the middle school student to one year in prison, suspended for two years, on charges including aggravated assault on Feb. 13. The court also ordered him to undergo probation and receive mental health treatment during the suspension period.
 
Rep. Bae was assaulted on Jan. 25 last year in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, as she was heading to a hairdressing appointment in a building in Sinsa-dong.
 
The assailant reportedly asked the lawmaker twice if she was Bae before hitting her repeatedly with a rock, striking her 17 times until the rock split.
 
Surveillance video footage released by Bae’s office at the time showed that the assault continued even when the 41-year-old lawmaker fell to the ground.
 
The brutal attack was halted when employees from a restaurant on the first floor rushed to the scene upon hearing her cries for help.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags PPP Bae Hyun-jin Assault

More in Social Affairs

Heavy snow in March brings multiple ferries and flights to a halt

Back to school

Teen attacker of PPP Rep. Bae Hyun-jin handed suspended prison term

Hanbok on holiday: Visitors enjoy last day of March 1 long weekend at Gyeongbok Palace

Group sentenced to prison for running $61M illegal sports gambling website

Related Stories

PPP lawmaker Bae Hyun-jin hospitalized after being attacked by '15 year-old boy'

PPP lawmaker Bae Hyun-jin required head surgery after rock attack

'15 year-old' assailant strikes lawmaker 17 times within 18 seconds

The CIO in controversy (KOR)

The CIO in controversy
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)