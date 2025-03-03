SOS
Published: 03 Mar. 2025, 19:36
A year has passed since the government’s announcement of an increase to the quota of medical school enrollments by 2,000 students, yet the conflict between the medical community and the administration remains unresolved. It is estimated that between February and July last year alone, over 3,000 excess deaths occurred due to the medical vacuum. The crisis is far from over, and so is the suffering of patients. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
