 Monday's fortune: Positive energy and smart choices
Published: 03 Mar. 2025, 12:29 Updated: 03 Mar. 2025, 12:31
Girl group Blackpink's Rose was born in the year of the Ox. Today she should be looking to avoid unnecessary involvement in others' matters. [NEWS1]

Today offers a mix of good energy, thoughtful decision-making and personal growth. Embrace the tasks and responsibilities ahead, stay confident in your choices and take things one step at a time. Your fortune for Monday, March 3, 2025.    
 
💰 Wealth: Financial luck for the day.     
💪 Health: What the stars say about your well-being today.   
❤️ Love: Romance, friendships and connections.  
🧭 Lucky directions: Face these directions for good energy.


🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Passionate | 🧭 West
 
A day filled with good energy.
Tasks and responsibilities may arise.
Stay confident but make thoughtful decisions.
 
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Envious | 🧭 East
 
Live young and embrace positivity.
Avoid unnecessary involvement in others' matters.
Too many opinions can create confusion.
 
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 North
 
Age and time will feel irrelevant today.
It's okay to boast about your loved ones.
Take charge of your responsibilities.
 
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 South
 
Rely on experience when making decisions.
Trust your intuition.
Balance the past and the present.
 
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Great | 💪 Excellent | ❤️ Unified | 🧭 Southeast
 
Deep conversations will create strong bonds.
Save and accumulate your resources.
Opportunities may arise in the right place.
 
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 East
 
Explore new interests and ideas.
Stay humble and practice gratitude.
You may have the chance to mentor someone.
 
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
 
Prioritize self-care before helping others.
Take responsibility for your own health.
Be grateful for work and responsibilities.
 
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Envious | 🧭 North
 
Don’t hesitate to spend on self-care.
Avoid bragging or excessive attachment.
Stay neutral in conflicting situations.
 
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Happy | 🧭 North
 
Happiness will fill your heart today.
Enjoy a fulfilling and rewarding day.
Laugh and embrace positive vibes.
 
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Love | 🧭 West
 
Appreciate and be grateful for today.
The kindness you show will return to you.
Respecting your partner will bring harmony.
 
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 North
 
Accept life’s flow without resistance.
Adapt to inevitable changes.
A shift in circumstances may arise.
 
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflicts | 🧭 West
 
Keep warm and take care of your health.
Seek medical attention if needed.
Be cautious with words; silence is golden.
 
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Astrologer Cho Ku-moon uses saju (the four pillars of destiny), a traditional Korean practice that examines the year, month, day and time of your birth, alongside geomancy to provide insights on wealth, health, love and overall fortune.  
 
