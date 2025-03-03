Seol Young-woo bags assist as unbeaten Red Star cruise to 4-0 victory
Published: 03 Mar. 2025, 10:19
-
- PAIK JI-HWAN
- [email protected]
Red Star Belgrade fullback Seol Young-woo bagged an assist in a dominant 4-0 win over IMT Belgrade on Sunday, bringing his goal contributions for the 2024-25 season to five goals and six assists.
Seol contributed to the win at Rajko Mitic Stadium in Serbia by setting up Bruno Duarte, who headed home to make it 4-0 in the 81st minute.
Sunday’s fixture was one-sided from the start, with Jovan Sljivic opening the scoring in the 20th minute and Marko Jevtic scoring an own goal in the 46th minute to make it 2-0.
Nemanja Radonjic added goal No. 3 in the 70th minute, before Duarte sealed the three points with the final goal.
Red Star retained their spot at the top of the league table with another three points, continuing their unbeaten run this season, having picked up 24 wins and two draws from their first 26 fixtures.
Red Star’s Serbian SuperLiga title defense looks inevitable, with the club 21 points clear at the top with 11 matches to go.
Winning the league would make Seol a title-winner in his debut season with Red Star, after joining the club in July ahead of the 2024-25 season.
The Korean fullback has established himself as a regular this campaign, with five goals and six assists across 29 appearances. Three of his six assists have come in the Champions League, where he featured in all eight matches of the league phase.
He also picked up his first Champions League assist against Spanish giants FC Barcelona on Nov. 6 last year.
Seol will continue playing for Red Star until a potential call-up to the Korean national team for the March international fixtures when Korea will face Oman and Jordan in the third qualifying round of the 2026 World Cup.
The Red Star fullback is also a regular pick for the national team, with 22 caps to his name.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)