 Korea signs quarantine agreement with Brazil for strawberry exports
Published: 04 Mar. 2025, 17:17
Strawberries are on display at a supermarket in Seoul on March 2, 2025. [YONHAP]

Korea has signed a quarantine agreement with Brazil, paving the way for shipments of locally grown strawberries to the South American country, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said Tuesday.
 
The Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency signed the final agreement with its Brazilian counterpart last week following negotiations that have been ongoing 2017.
 
Brazil is the first Latin American country to import Korean strawberries.
 
Strawberries are one of the top 10 fresh agricultural products exported by Korea, according to the ministry. The country currently exports about 4,000 tons of the fruit annually to Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand and other countries.
 
The ministry said Korean farmers can now export strawberries to Brazil after registering their cultivation and packing facilities with the quarantine agency and undergoing quarantine procedures for pest control.
 

Yonhap
