Seoul, Washington agree on working-level group for tariffs, shipbuilding cooperation
Published: 04 Mar. 2025, 15:31
Seoul and Washington agreed to establish a working-level consultative body to discuss cooperation in the shipbuilding sector as well as tariff measures, acting President Choi Sang-mok said Tuesday.
The move follows Choi’s video conference with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Friday and Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun’s meeting with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick last week during his visit to Washington.
“Korea and the United States agreed to launch a working-level group for tariff discussions and strengthening cooperation in shipbuilding,” Choi said in his opening remarks during a Cabinet meeting held at the government complex in central Seoul.
“The government will work as a team with companies to dedicate all its efforts to safeguarding our national interests,” the acting president pledged.
Choi also called for a bipartisan effort to address mounting trade uncertainties.
“Recent events are a sobering reminder of the global world order, where there is neither a permanent ally nor a permanent enemy,” said Choi, citing the ongoing tariff war triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump.
“We have to face the reality that we won’t be able to fully safeguard our national security, industry or technological capabilities by depending on the goodwill of stronger allies.”
Choi called both major parties to work through a four-way consultation body — consisting of representatives from the government, conservative People Power Party and liberal Democratic Party along with the National Assembly speaker — to pass key economic bills, including national pension fund reform measures and an exemption to a 52-hour workweek regulation for high-income employees in the chip industry.
