 Korea's first alternative stock trading platform Nextrade goes live
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Korea's first alternative stock trading platform Nextrade goes live

Published: 04 Mar. 2025, 09:42
A person passes by Nextrade (NXT) logo at NXT's headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul, on March 3. [YONHAP]

A person passes by Nextrade (NXT) logo at NXT's headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul, on March 3. [YONHAP]

 
Korea's first alternative stock trading platform set sail Tuesday, bringing a 12-hour trading system, as well as greater efficiency and convenience to the trading of securities.
 
The Korea Exchange (KRX), launched in 1956, has been the country's only national operator of the stock market, but the launch of the country's secondary stock trading platform, named Nextrade (NXT), is expected to facilitate competition in the country's stock exchange landscape.
 

Related Article

The NXT runs for 12 hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., longer than the trading hours from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. of the main KRX bourse.
 
The NXT also offers lower fees compared to the main bourse and introduces different stock bid and ask prices.
 
While short selling is allowed, it is banned during pre-market (8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m.) and aftermarket trading hours (3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.), according to the NXT.
 
The KRX's daily stock price limits and market stabilization measures, such as a circuit breaker, are also applied on the NXT.
 
A total of 32 brokerage houses joined the NXT, and although the NXT started with only 10 firms being traded, the number will rise to 800 in a month.
 
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Nextrade NXT

More in Finance

Kospi opens higher despite Trump's planned tariffs on Canada, Mexico

Korea's first alternative stock trading platform Nextrade goes live

With short selling ban near its end, experts say to brace for volatility

Is different better? Nextrade's place in the market as first KRX alternative.

Kospi nose-dives 3.39% on rekindled tariff war fears

Related Stories

Nextrade ATS set to break KRX's 70-year trading monopoly on March 4

Is different better? Nextrade's place in the market as first KRX alternative.

New triplS subunit, NXT, drops first digital single

McDonald's to serve up Seoul experience with working holiday program

Kim Jong-un holds security meeting to discuss military response to alleged South Korean drone infiltration
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)