Ring it up: Price of gold normalizes to international range

Gold products are displayed at the Korea Gold Exchange in Jongno District, central Seoul, on March 4.The price of gold in Korea dropped nearly 15 percent from Feb. 14 to 28, the exchange reported on March 4. The drop to 139,030 won ($95.16) per gram, while the international price posted a decline of less than 1 percent to $92.34 in the same time period, is an indication that the “kimchi premium” on gold has largely dissipated, according to market analysts.