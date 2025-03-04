 Ring it up: Price of gold normalizes to international range
Published: 04 Mar. 2025, 17:47
Gold products are displayed at the Korea Gold Exchange in Jongno District, central Seoul, on March 4. [YONHAP]

The price of gold in Korea dropped nearly 15 percent from Feb. 14 to 28, the exchange reported on March 4. The drop to 139,030 won ($95.16) per gram, while the international price posted a decline of less than 1 percent to $92.34 in the same time period, is an indication that the “kimchi premium” on gold has largely dissipated, according to market analysts.
tags Korea Gold

Ring it up: Price of gold normalizes to international range

