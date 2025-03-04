Trading congratulations: VIPs mark opening of Nextrade

Special guests celebrate the opening of Korea's first alternative exchange, Nextrade, at a ceremony in Yeouido, western Seoul, on March 4.Third from left, Korea Exchange Chairman Jeong Eun-bo, Financial Supervisory Service Gov. Lee Bok-hyun, People Power Party Rep. Yoon Han-hong, Nextrade CEO Kim Hak-soo, Financial Services Commission Chairman Kim Byoung-hwan and Financial Investment Association Chairman Seo Yoo-seok stand on the stage as confetti falls.