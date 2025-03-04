Trading congratulations: VIPs mark opening of Nextrade
Published: 04 Mar. 2025, 17:45
Special guests celebrate the opening of Korea's first alternative exchange, Nextrade, at a ceremony in Yeouido, western Seoul, on March 4.
Third from left, Korea Exchange Chairman Jeong Eun-bo, Financial Supervisory Service Gov. Lee Bok-hyun, People Power Party Rep. Yoon Han-hong, Nextrade CEO Kim Hak-soo, Financial Services Commission Chairman Kim Byoung-hwan and Financial Investment Association Chairman Seo Yoo-seok stand on the stage as confetti falls.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)