32 Hyundai Glovis vessels now carrying EV fire extinguishers
Published: 04 Mar. 2025, 17:56
Hyundai Glovis equipped all 32 of its car carriers with its EV fire extinguisher in an attempt to promote the safe transport of EVs by sea.
The EV-Drill Lance can drill a hole in the underbody of a car, using water pressure, to directly reach its battery pack, extinguishing a fire more effectively than conventional fire extinguishers can, the logistics affiliate of the Hyundai Motor Group said Tuesday, claiming it can reach a battery pack in two minutes and extinguish a fire in less than half an hour.
The company first installed the fire-extinguishing tool on its Glovis Sirius vessel in October 2024, after donating 250 EV-Drill Lances to the National Fire Agency in September of the same year.
Hyundai Glovis is also in the process of developing motorized, remotely controlled versions of the EV extinguishers, which could guarantee further safety of their operators and potentially be deployed faster than human firefighters.
Hyundai Glovis also began installing an integrated system that oversees 1,000-plus sensors. The system, Safety Management by interactive Graphics (SMiG), will notify human crew members of the exact location of fires its integrated sensors detect. The logistics affiliate has installed SMiG on five of its vessels and will eventually equip it on all company-owned boats.
“Through a more strengthened automobile fire contingency system for car carriers, we hope to provide a service that is specialized in safety to increase our competitiveness and performance,” Hyundai Glovis said in a press release Tuesday.
