HD KSOE wins $312M order for 2 ethane carriers

Published: 04 Mar. 2025, 16:27
This photo provided by HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering shows a liquefied natural gas container ship built by the company . [YONHAP]

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) said Tuesday it has secured a 458.8 billion won ($312 million) order from an Asian shipping company to build two ethane carriers.
 
The two carriers will be built at the Ulsan shipyard of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries under a plan to deliver the ships by December 2028.
 
HD KSOE is a subholding company under HD Hyundai, formerly known as Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings. HD KSOE has three affiliates: HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and HD Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.
 
With the latest contract, HD KSOE has secured orders for a total of 21 vessels worth $3.58 billion so far this year, achieving 19.8 percent of its annual order target of $18.05 billion.

Yonhap
