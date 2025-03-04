 Hyundai spins off 4 in-house startups
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Hyundai spins off 4 in-house startups

Published: 04 Mar. 2025, 18:15
Hyundai Motor Group's headquarters in southern Seoul [HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP]

Hyundai Motor Group's headquarters in southern Seoul [HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP]

 
Hyundai Motor has spun off four in-house startups with promising technologies and prospects such as solar panels.
 
They were part of Hyundai’s ZERO1NE Company Builder program, an initiative the automaker has been running since 2000 that helps its employees establish startups beyond the automotive sector.
 

Related Article

The four startups include Solarstic, a company that makes light solar modules; ROAI, an automatic solutions specializing in manufacturing; HVS, a developer of materials that prevent humidity and corrosion; and Flexon, a firm that makes eco-friendly materials for auto parts.
 
Each of the selected startups will be offered 300 million won ($205,000) in aid from Hyundai Motor. The startups will have one year to develop their business, after which the automaker decides whether to leave them as spinoffs or subordinate them into one of the carmaker’s departments.
 
In the case of an actual spinoff, Hyundai Motor invests at least 100 million won into the company.
 
Employees will be able to be rehired by Hyundai for three years.

BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
tags korea hyundai startup trump

More in Industry

Korea becomes first nation to form trade consultative body with U.S.

Whole latte new drinks: Starbucks launches 'Blooming Choux-pring' promotion

Hyundai spins off 4 in-house startups

Korean Air chief pledges to put people first in vision for merged airline with Asiana

Homeplus enters corporate rehabilitation to head off effects of credit rating drop

Related Stories

Hyundai chair holds bridge-building talks with Donald Trump Jr. as tariff threat looms

Hyundai Mobis investing in 2 mobility tech firms in U.S.

Genesis SUV on tarmac as Trump family flies to Washington for inauguration

Hyundai Steel mulls U.S. plant to supply carmakers as Trump's threat of tariffs looms

Asan Sanghoe program expands to support foreign and multicultural entrepreneurs
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)