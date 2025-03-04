Korean Air chief pledges to put people first in vision for merged airline with Asiana
Published: 04 Mar. 2025, 18:14 Updated: 04 Mar. 2025, 18:22
Korean Air Chairman and CEO Walter Cho pledged to carry out a progressive merger with Asiana Airlines to tackle all the challenges and concerns with an employee-focused approach.
“Cultural integration takes time and cannot be rushed. We recognize the challenges that may arise and will proceed thoughtfully, ensuring that we respect the values and sentiments of employees from both airlines," Cho said during an event marking Korean Air's 56th anniversary with 200 employees at its headquarters in Gangseo District, western Seoul, on Tuesday.
Cho unveiled KE Way, its new corporate value system, emphasizing his intention to make Korean Air the "world’s most loved airline."
The chief outlined three key operational pillars: ensuring the highest level of safety and operational standards, fostering a people-centric corporate culture for employees and customers and contributing to global connectivity and sustainable operations.
Cho also stressed that he will unveil Korean Air's corporate identity on March 11, which will represent the carrier with the integration of Asiana.
"This rebranding initiative strengthens our position as a leading global airline while reinforcing trust with our customers and employees,” said Cho. “We will first introduce our new corporate identity, followed by redesigned uniforms that will be aligned with the launch of the integrated airline."
