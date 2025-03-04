LG CNS, Amazon Web Services form task force to help Korean firms deploy AI services
Published: 04 Mar. 2025, 17:20
- LEE JAE-LIM
LG CNS, a tech arm of LG Group, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) established a joint task force to assist Korean enterprises with the integration of generative AI services into their systems more quickly and cost-effectively.
The organization supports businesses in integrating a lineup of 100 AI services, leveraging resources from both companies, such as AI chatbots, automated marketing content and image generation, as well as a data management platform that can summarize key issues and suggest response strategies.
The company stated that its extensive experience in AI service deployment across industries such as finance, manufacturing and retail has allowed it to build a diverse portfolio of user cases. This expertise enables LG CNS to customize AI solutions for various business functions, including product planning, customer service, human resources and administration.
Future projects will leverage LG CNS’s proprietary AI technologies that optimize related service development through faster data collection, processing, analysis and AI model management, as well as integrate AWS products such as Amazon Bedrock and its proprietary foundation model Amazon Nova.
Amazon Bedrock is a fully managed service that allows businesses to access and build AI applications from a range of foundation models from AI providers, including Amazon Nova, Anthropic’s Claude, Meta’s Llama and Mistral AI.
“We aim to lower the barriers for all domestic companies to adopt generative AI through our collaboration with AWS,” said LG CNS CEO Hyun Shin-gyoon in a statement. “Going forward, the two companies will actively explore joint generative AI business opportunities and expand into the Asia-Pacific and Japanese markets.”
