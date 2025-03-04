Whole latte new drinks: Starbucks launches 'Blooming Choux-pring' promotion

Models introduce new lattes at a Starbucks branch near Seoul Station in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on March 4.The drinks are a spin on the popular Choux Cream Latte, including a matcha version, as part of its “Blooming Choux-pring” campaign. The original special is Starbucks Korea's best-selling promotional drink of all time, with more than 21 million cups sold since its introduction.