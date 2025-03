G-Dragon exhibition to begin at The Hyundai Seoul to celebrate new album

A special exhibition, themed around K-pop icon G-Dragon's third full-length album “Übermensch," will take place from Sunday through March 19 at The Hyundai Seoul department store in western Seoul."Cutting-edge technologies, like artificial intelligence, holograms, virtual reality and Unreal Engine 3-D technology, were used to create the artworks," the event’s organizer Creative Mut said on Tuesday.The Sounds Forest event space, located on the fifth floor of The Hyundai Seoul, will showcase a large structure inspired by daisies — the symbol of G-Dragon’s fashion label, Peaceminusone. This area will also include an interactive message wall that will display the messages visitors write on-site, which will later be sent to G-Dragon, Creative Mut said.Located on the same floor, the “Epic Seoul” zone will display holographic performances of G-Dragon’s songs "Take Me” and “Ibelongiiu,” both featured on “Übermensch.” The event space will also include photo zones inspired by G-Dragon’s music videos and hologram events, allowing visitors to take pictures with him virtually.A merchandise area will be set up in the second basement level of the department store.Visitors can access the exhibition for free through registration. Registration will begin for G-Dragon’s fan club members on Thursday at 7 p.m. via the official fan page, https://gdragon.ai/ , and for the general public at 8 p.m. on Friday on Naver.Further details are available on the event’s official X and Instagram accounts at @i_i_exh.BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [ [email protected]