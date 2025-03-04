 G-Dragon exhibition to begin at The Hyundai Seoul to celebrate new album
G-Dragon exhibition to begin at The Hyundai Seoul to celebrate new album

Published: 04 Mar. 2025, 16:24 Updated: 04 Mar. 2025, 16:27
Singer G-Dragon appears in an official poster for a special media exhibition titled “G-Dragon Media Exhibition : Ubermensch." [CREATIVE MUT]

A special exhibition, themed around K-pop icon G-Dragon's third full-length album “Übermensch," will take place from Sunday through March 19 at The Hyundai Seoul department store in western Seoul.
 
"Cutting-edge technologies, like artificial intelligence, holograms, virtual reality and Unreal Engine 3-D technology, were used to create the artworks," the event’s organizer Creative Mut said on Tuesday. 
 

The Sounds Forest event space, located on the fifth floor of The Hyundai Seoul, will showcase a large structure inspired by daisies — the symbol of G-Dragon’s fashion label, Peaceminusone. This area will also include an interactive message wall that will display the messages visitors write on-site, which will later be sent to G-Dragon, Creative Mut said.
 
Located on the same floor, the “Epic Seoul” zone will display holographic performances of G-Dragon’s songs "Take Me” and “Ibelongiiu,” both featured on “Übermensch.” The event space will also include photo zones inspired by G-Dragon’s music videos and hologram events, allowing visitors to take pictures with him virtually.
 
A merchandise area will be set up in the second basement level of the department store.
 
Visitors can access the exhibition for free through registration. Registration will begin for G-Dragon’s fan club members on Thursday at 7 p.m. via the official fan page, https://gdragon.ai/, and for the general public at 8 p.m. on Friday on Naver.
 
Further details are available on the event’s official X and Instagram accounts at @i_i_exh.
 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
