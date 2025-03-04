 Dinner slots for Chef Anh Sung-jae's restaurant Mosu appear on CatchTable
Dinner slots for Chef Anh Sung-jae's restaurant Mosu appear on CatchTable

Published: 04 Mar. 2025, 14:45 Updated: 04 Mar. 2025, 15:27
Chef Anh Sung-jae, also known as Sung Anh [NETFLIX]

Chef Anh Sung-jae, a judge on Netflix's hit cooking survival "Culinary Class Wars," appears to be reopening his restaurant Mosu Seoul in Yongsan District, central Seoul, later this month with reservation spots appearing on local restaurant platform CatchTable.
 
A reservation page for chef Anh's Mosu displays possible booking dates from March 22 on the platform. The reservations, however, remain closed on the app with no further information. 
 

The CatchTable page also indicates that Mosu will be serving dinner only, with a tasting course priced at 420,000 won ($288) per diner. The corkage fee is 200,000 won and limited to one bottle of wine. 
 
Mosu Seoul is slated to re-open in Yongsan District, central Seoul, in late March [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Anh opened Mosu San Francisco in 2015, which garnered one Michelin star after eight months of opening. In 2017, he moved locations and opened Mosu Seoul. It subsequently earned three Michelin stars, the highest accolade on the "Michelin Guide," before closing early last year due to conflicting interests between the chef and the restaurant's investor, F&B conglomerate CJ CheilJedang. 
 
 
 
 
 

BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]
