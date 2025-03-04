More than 100 locations to host Temple Stay program in March across Korea
Published: 04 Mar. 2025, 18:19
More than 100 Buddhist temples across Korea, including Bongeunsa in southern Seoul, will host Temple Stay programs this March, starting Saturday, the Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism announced on Tuesday.
The “Double Happiness Temple Stay Tour” will run from March 7 to 31, offering overnight meditation sessions at 113 temples nationwide. This includes seven in Seoul, 16 in Gyeonggi, two in Incheon, 10 in Gangwon, one in Sejong, seven in North Chungcheong, 25 in Jeolla, three in Gwangju, 29 in Gyeongsang, two in Daegu and three in Busan.
While each temple offers unique activities, most programs will include learning temple etiquette, attending a Buddhist ceremony, having tea with a monk and walking along a fir forest path.
The program is open to both local and international participants. Reservations opened Tuesday morning through the Temple Stay website (www.templestay.com).
The cost for an overnight stay is 30,000 won ($21), with a one-day session available for foreign participants at 15,000 won. Each participant may join once.
A discount is available to the first 10,000 participants through a travel campaign organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization.
For more details about the temples and schedules, visit the Temple Stay website.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)