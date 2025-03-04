 BTS's J-Hope to perform on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
Published: 04 Mar. 2025, 13:49

Published: 04 Mar. 2025, 13:49
BTS member J-Hope [BIGHIT MUSIC]

BTS’s J-Hope will perform his upcoming digital single “Sweet Dreams [feat. Miguel]" on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on March 11, his agency, BigHit Music, said on Tuesday.
 

BTS appeared on the show as a group in July 2021 and performed “Butter” (2021) and “Permission to Dance" (2021).
 
Since then, BTS members Suga and Jungkook appeared on the show separately in 2023 to promote their solo songs. Jimin and Jin appeared on the show in July and November last year, respectively.
 
J-Hope kicked off his first solo world tour "Hope On The Stage" with three concerts held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in southern Seoul.
 
The BTS member will now begin the North American leg of his inaugural solo world tour, with shows scheduled in Brooklyn on March 13 and 14, Chicago on March 17 and 18, Mexico City on March 22 and 23, San Antonio on March 26 and 27, Oakland on March 31 and April 1 and Los Angeles on April 4 and 6.
 
On March 7, the day of the song’s release, J-Hope will host an offline fan event, “Sweet Dreamland,” where he will meet 613 fans for a Q&A session.
 
The number 613 symbolizes BTS’s debut date, June 13. The event will also be livestreamed on the global fan platform Weverse.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags J-Hope BTS Sweet Dreams

