Jennie took hands-on approach to production on album 'Ruby,' agency says

Published: 04 Mar. 2025, 12:51 Updated: 04 Mar. 2025, 12:52
Blackpink's Jennie showcased her production skills on her first solo album "Ruby," along with some of the biggest names in the pop music scene.
"Jennie took part in the album's production to more effectively convey her identity and infinite musical potential," her agency Odd Atelier, also known as OA Entertainment, said in a press release on Tuesday.
"Ruby" is set for release on Friday as the Blackpink member's first full-length solo album. Ruby is Jennie's middle name. Her full English name is Jennie Ruby Jane Kim.
“Ruby," composed of a total of 15 songs, will include tracks featuring top artists such as Grammy-winning American rapper Doechii on “ExtraL” and American alternative musician Dominic Fike on “Love Hangover,” as well as collaborations with renowned musicians like American rapper and producer Childish Gambino, British pop star Dua Lipa, French electronic musician FKJ and American singer-songwriter Kali Uchis.
The lead track, “Like Jennie,” is a hip-hop song highlighted by Jennie’s rapping skills and fresh style, according to the agency.
“Shakespeare’s concept of the seven stages of life really resonated with me, so I wanted to explore those emotions — from innocence and love to power, reflection and legacy," Jennie said at "Rubify," a special event held on Feb. 27 to discuss her upcoming album.
"It felt like the perfect way to introduce myself as a solo artist and show every side of who I am. I was inspired by the play aspect, with the curtains revealing my next step in my career.”
To mark the release of her album, Jennie will host “The Ruby Experience” shows at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on March 6 and 7, Radio City Music Hall in New York on March 10 and Inspire Arena in Incheon on March 15.
Jennie is set to receive the Global Force Award at Billboard's Women in Music event, slated to be held on March 29 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.
