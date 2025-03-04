Le Sserafim reveals tracks for upcoming fifth EP 'HOT'
Published: 04 Mar. 2025, 13:46
Girl group Le Sserafim unveiled the tracklist for its upcoming fifth EP “HOT” on Tuesday.
Scheduled for release on March 14, “HOT” will feature five tracks: “HOT,” "Born Fire," "Come Over," "Ash" and "So Cynical [Badum].”
“The title track ‘HOT’ is a pop song that combines rock and disco elements, revolving around love — an exploration Le Sserafim has not previously taken in a title track,” the group’s agency, Source Music, said on Tuesday.
American songwriter Ali Tamposi, who took part in the production of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’s “Señorita” (2019) and BTS’s “IDOL” (2023), and Feli Ferraro, who penned Le Sserafim’s “Unforgiven” (2023), collaborated on the title track.
Members of the British rock band Jungle, Joshua Lloyd and Lydia Kitto, contributed to the production of the track “Come Over."
Le Sserafim members also participated in the production, according to the agency. Huh Yun-jin participated in producing "HOT,” "Ash" and "So Cynical [Badum]," while Kim Chae-won and Hong Eun-chae contributed to produce "So Cynical [Badum].”
Following the release of the new album, Le Sserafim will embark on its first world tour, “Easy Crazy Hot,” in April.
The tour will begin with two shows on April 19 and 20 at the Inspire Arena in Incheon and will continue across Asia and North America starting in May.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)