 Young Posse holds showcase for special album 'Cold' — in pictures
Published: 04 Mar. 2025, 18:38
Girl group Young Posse poses for photos during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul for the release of its special album “Cold.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Young Posse held a showcase on Tuesday at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul to celebrate the release of its special album, “Cold.”  
 
The five-member group — Yeonjung, Jiana, Sunhye, Jieun and Doeun — performed the lead track “Cold,” which features the indie artist 10CM, the song “XXL” from their previous EP and answered questions from the media.
 
“Cold” was officially released on March 2 at 6 p.m.
 
Here are some highlights from the event as Young Posse posed for the cameras and introduced their new album.
Girl group Young Posse poses for photos during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul for the release of its special album “Cold.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Girl group Young Posse poses for photos during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul for the release of its special album “Cold.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Girl group Young Posse poses for photos during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul for the release of its special album “Cold.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Girl group Young Posse poses for photos during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul for the release of its special album “Cold.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Girl group Young Posse poses for photos during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul for the release of its special album “Cold.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Girl group Young Posse poses for photos during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul for the release of its special album “Cold.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Girl group Young Posse poses for photos during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul for the release of its special album “Cold.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Girl group Young Posse poses for photos during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul for the release of its special album “Cold.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Young Posse's Yeonjung poses for photos during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul for the release of its special album “Cold.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Young Posse's Yeonjung poses for photos during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul for the release of its special album “Cold.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Young Posse's Yeonjung poses for photos during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul for the release of its special album “Cold.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Young Posse's Yeonjung poses for photos during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul for the release of its special album “Cold.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Young Posse's Jiana poses for photos during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul for the release of its special album “Cold.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Young Posse's Jiana poses for photos during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul for the release of its special album “Cold.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Young Posse's Jiana poses for photos during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul for the release of its special album “Cold.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Young Posse's Jiana poses for photos during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul for the release of its special album “Cold.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Young Posse's Sunhye poses for photos during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul for the release of its special album “Cold.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Young Posse's Sunhye poses for photos during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul for the release of its special album “Cold.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Young Posse's Sunhye poses for photos during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul for the release of its special album “Cold.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Young Posse's Sunhye poses for photos during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul for the release of its special album “Cold.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Young Posse's Jieun poses for photos during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul for the release of its special album “Cold.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Young Posse's Jieun poses for photos during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul for the release of its special album “Cold.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Young Posse's Jieun poses for photos during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul for the release of its special album “Cold.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Young Posse's Jieun poses for photos during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul for the release of its special album “Cold.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Young Posse's Doeun poses for photos during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul for the release of its special album “Cold.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Young Posse's Doeun poses for photos during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul for the release of its special album “Cold.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Young Posse's Doeun poses for photos during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul for the release of its special album “Cold.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Young Posse's Doeun poses for photos during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul for the release of its special album “Cold.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Girl group Young Posse performs lead track “Cold” during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Girl group Young Posse performs lead track “Cold” during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Girl group Young Posse performs lead track “Cold” during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Girl group Young Posse performs lead track “Cold” during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Girl group Young Posse performs lead track “Cold” during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Girl group Young Posse performs lead track “Cold” during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Girl group Young Posse performs lead track “Cold” during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Girl group Young Posse performs lead track “Cold” during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Girl group Young Posse performs lead track “Cold” during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Girl group Young Posse performs lead track “Cold” during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Girl group Young Posse performs lead track “Cold” during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Girl group Young Posse performs lead track “Cold” during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Girl group Young Posse performs lead track “Cold” during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Girl group Young Posse performs lead track “Cold” during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Girl group Young Posse performs lead track “Cold” during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Girl group Young Posse performs lead track “Cold” during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Girl group Young Posse performs lead track “Cold” during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Girl group Young Posse performs lead track “Cold” during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Girl group Young Posse performs lead track “Cold” during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Girl group Young Posse performs lead track “Cold” during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Girl group Young Posse performs lead track “Cold” during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Girl group Young Posse performs lead track “Cold” during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Young Posse answers reporters’ questions during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul for the release of its special album “Cold.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Young Posse answers reporters’ questions during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul for the release of its special album “Cold.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Girl group Young Posse performs the track “XXL” during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Girl group Young Posse performs the track “XXL” during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Girl group Young Posse performs the track “XXL” during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Girl group Young Posse performs the track “XXL” during a showcase held on March 4 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]


BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [[email protected]]
tags Young Posse Kpop Girl Group 영파씨

