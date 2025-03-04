'The Solitary Gourmet' star Yutaka Matsushige to visit Korea to promote film
Published: 04 Mar. 2025, 15:48
- KIM JI-YE
Japanese actor Yutaka Matsushige is slated to visit fans in Korea this month to promote his latest film, “The Solitary Gourmet.”
From March 13 to 16, Matsushige will be holding various press and fan events, ahead of the film's release on March 19, according to the film's Korean distributor Media Castle.
Directed by Matsushige, who also stars as Goro Inogashira, the new film is an adaptation of the Japanese hit TV series of the same name. The long-running series stars Matsushige as a middle-aged Japanese salaryman who travels across the country and sometimes abroad for meals. The series aired from 2012 to 2023.
The upcoming film continues to follow Goro’s culinary journey in Paris, Japan and Korea as he tries to find a particular soup that an elderly man he met in Paris wishes to try once again before he dies.
The film was previously screened during the 30th Busan International Film Festival held in October last year.
The Japanese actor also recently collaborated with Netflix for the culinary show “K-foodie meets J-foodie,” alongside Korean singer Sung Si-kyung. The show, which premiered on Feb. 27, follows the two stars as they introduce their favorite restaurants in Korea and Japan to each other. A new episode will air every Thursday.
