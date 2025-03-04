 'The Solitary Gourmet' star Yutaka Matsushige to visit Korea to promote film
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Movies

print dictionary print

'The Solitary Gourmet' star Yutaka Matsushige to visit Korea to promote film

Published: 04 Mar. 2025, 15:48
Still from film ″The Solitary Gourmet″ [MEDIA CASTLE]

Still from film ″The Solitary Gourmet″ [MEDIA CASTLE]

 
Japanese actor Yutaka Matsushige is slated to visit fans in Korea this month to promote his latest film, “The Solitary Gourmet.”
 
From March 13 to 16, Matsushige will be holding various press and fan events, ahead of the film's release on March 19, according to the film's Korean distributor Media Castle. 
 

Related Article

 
Directed by Matsushige, who also stars as Goro Inogashira, the new film is an adaptation of the Japanese hit TV series of the same name. The long-running series stars Matsushige as a middle-aged Japanese salaryman who travels across the country and sometimes abroad for meals. The series aired from 2012 to 2023.
 
The upcoming film continues to follow Goro’s culinary journey in Paris, Japan and Korea as he tries to find a particular soup that an elderly man he met in Paris wishes to try once again before he dies.  
 
The film was previously screened during the 30th Busan International Film Festival held in October last year.  
 
The Japanese actor also recently collaborated with Netflix for the culinary show “K-foodie meets J-foodie,” alongside Korean singer Sung Si-kyung. The show, which premiered on Feb. 27, follows the two stars as they introduce their favorite restaurants in Korea and Japan to each other. A new episode will air every Thursday.  
 

BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
tags film Japan

More in Movies

Nearly nude: 'Naked fashion' makes return at Oscars after-parties

'The Solitary Gourmet' star Yutaka Matsushige to visit Korea to promote film

Bong Joon-ho's 'Mickey 17' surpasses 1 million admissions in Korea within first 4 days

'Anora' wins five awards including Best Picture in Oscars sweep

Ariana Grande goes full Glinda, 'Wicked' bestie Erivo does Elphaba proud in green on Oscars carpet

Related Stories

K-pop stars unite for nostalgic romance remake 'You Are the Apple of My Eye'

Ha Jung-woo and Lee Ha-nee to play couple in upcoming film 'The People Upstairs'

Award-winning director Bong Joon-ho explores humanity and 'feet' for new sci-fi film 'Mickey 17'

Kim Soo-mi posthumous film 'Thunderstruck Cop' to premiere next month

K-pop fans fill movie theaters as concert film trend takes off
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)