Seoul Arts Center's first English-language opera production to premiere in May
Published: 04 Mar. 2025, 15:24
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
The Seoul Arts Center said Tuesday that its first English-language opera “The Rising World” is set to make its world premiere in May.
The opera will be performed three times in Korea, on May 25 at 5 p.m. and May 29 and 30 at 7:30 p.m. at the Seoul Arts Center in southern Seoul.
“The Rising World” tells the story of a kingdom that experiences bizarre water-related natural phenomena, such as overflowing lakes and hail from dry skies. The villagers believe that the strange occurrences are linked to the illness that the king’s one and only blood relative, the princess, has. Soon a water clock artisan discovers old texts of a “water spirit,” after which he sacrifices himself to save the princess.
The princess is played by soprano Hwang Su-mi and the artisan by mezzo-soprano Kim Jung-mi. The opera also features tenor Robin Tritschler, bass-baritone Ashley Riches, countertenor Jeong Min-ho, baritone Isaac Kim and mezzo-soprano Park Hye-youn.
The songs were produced by Australian composer Mary Finsterer, which the Seoul Arts Center describes as a fusion of both Korean and English elements, like the geomungo (traditional Korean six-string zither) and Latin language.
Tickets go on sale beginning March 11. Tickets range from 10,000 won ($6.80) to 180,000 won.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)