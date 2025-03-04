 Actor Lee Jun-hyuk to hold Asia fan meet and greet tour
Published: 04 Mar. 2025, 13:19
Actor Lee Jun-hyuk waves to his fans during an open talk session for Tving series ″Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard″ (2024) held during the Busan International Film Festival on Oct. 5, 2024. [YONHAP]

Actor Lee Jun-hyuk will hold his first fan meet and greet tour around Asia, his agency Ace Factory said Tuesday.  
 
Dubbed “Let Me In,” the actor will kick off his tour in Bangkok, followed by Tokyo, Taipei in Taiwan, Manila and Seoul.  
 

Details, including the specific dates and location of the meet and greet, will be announced at a later date on Ace Factory’s official social media account, according to the agency.
 
Lee debuted in 2007 and appeared in various works, such as tvN series “Stranger” (2017-20), Disney+ series “Vigilante” (2023) and Tving series “Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard” (2024), which is a spinoff of “Stranger.” He also appeared as a villain in film “The Roundup: No Way Out” (2023), starring actor Don Lee.  
 
He recently starred in tvN romance series “Love Scout,” which finished on Feb. 14, and is shooting another Netflix series, tentatively titled “The Art of Sarah.”
 

BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
tags Lee Jun-hyuk meet and greet Asia

