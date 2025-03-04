'Karma' hits Netflix this April as crime thriller series arrives
Published: 04 Mar. 2025, 11:12
- KIM JI-YE
Netflix's crime thriller “Karma,” featuring Park Hae-soo and Shin Min-a, will be released on April 4, the streaming platform said Tuesday.
The series follows six individuals who become entangled in a complex web of events after an accident.
Based on a webtoon of the same name, the series is directed by Lee Il-hyung, who was behind the crime film “A Violent Prosecutor” (2016). The drama marks Lee's first series project.
Alongside Park and Shin, the upcoming series also features actors Lee Hee-jun, Kim Sung-kyun, Lee Kwang-soo and Gong Seung-yeon.
The series will be Park's first drama in over two years, following his role in the Netflix series “Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area” (2022), the Korean adaptation of the hit Spanish television series “Money Heist” (2017-21). He has also appeared in the Netflix series “Narco-Saints” (2022), alongside actor Hwang Jung-min.
It will also mark Shin's return to the small screen after six months, following her role in tvN's romantic comedy “No Gain No Love” (2024).
