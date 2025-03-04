Korea joins NATO science and technology body as partner country

USS Carl Vinson arrives in South Korea in show of force

USS Carl Vinson's presence in Korea highlights bilateral alliance, U.S. admiral says

South Korea vows 'overwhelming' retaliation after North's threats following USS Carl Vinson arrival

North Korea threatens response with 'corresponding strength' after U.S. nuclear submarine arrives in Busan

North Korean leader's sister denounces U.S. submarine arrival, vows to strengthen nuclear war deterrent

Leader's sister again nixes any summit with Trump

North Korea claims spy satellite captured images of USS Carl Vinson and military bases in Hawaii