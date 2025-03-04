 South Korea vows 'overwhelming' retaliation after North's threats following USS Carl Vinson arrival
Published: 04 Mar. 2025, 11:12
Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, speaks in a televised address on North Korea's Korean Central Television on Aug. 11, 2022. [YONHAP]

 
South Korea’s Defense Ministry warned Tuesday that any provocation by North Korea would be met with "overwhelming" retaliation in response to the North's threats regarding the arrival of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier in Busan.
 
The statement was released after Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, condemned the deployment of the USS Carl Vinson, a Nimitz-class U.S. aircraft carrier, and accused Washington of escalating regional tensions.

“Kim Yo-jong’s criticism of the deployment of U.S. strategic assets to provide extended deterrence ahead of the upcoming Freedom Shield (FS) joint military exercise is nothing more than sophistry intended to justify the development of nuclear weapons and missiles, and to create a pretext for provocations,” the ministry said in a statement released shortly after. “North Korea’s nuclear weapons can never be tolerated.”
 
The ministry reaffirmed that South Korea and the United States remain fully prepared to counter any threats.  
 
“Our military, based on a strong joint defense posture, is thoroughly prepared for any provocation by the North. Should North Korea use our legitimate and defensive military activities as an excuse for aggression, we will respond with overwhelming retaliation,” it said.
 
Earlier in the day, Kim warned of stepped-up actions against the USS Carl Vinson and claimed the U.S. move justified the North's efforts to bolster its nuclear forces, in a statement published through state media.  
 
The latest arrival of the USS Carl Vinson marked the first such visit by a U.S. aircraft carrier to South Korea since U.S. President Donald Trump's return to the White House in January. The nuclear-powered vessel last visited South Korea in November 2023.

BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
