 Korea, Thailand set to hold fourth round of economic partnership negotiations
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 04 Mar. 2025, 10:31
Korea and Thailand hold their second round of negotiations for a bilateral economic partnership agreement in Seoul on Sept. 25, 2024. [MINISTRY OF TRADE, INDUSTRY AND ENTERGY]

South Korea and Thailand were set to kick off their fourth round of negotiations for a bilateral economic partnership agreement (EPA) Tuesday, as the two sides seek to broaden their cooperation in trade and investment, said the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
 
The latest round of talks for the EPA is set to run for four days in Seoul, according to the Industry Ministry.
 

The two sides plan to focus on making progress in negotiations in all 17 sectors that cover goods and services, as well as economic cooperation, it added.
 
An EPA aims to establish a mutually beneficial trade network between partner nations beyond a simple market opening, though it covers a smaller scope compared to a traditional FTA.
 
"We will work to swiftly strike a very advanced level EPA with Thailand, one of our major partners among the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) members, based on mutual interests as the importance of new trade deals is growing amid global trade uncertainty," said Roh Keon-ki, deputy minister for trade negotiations at the ministry.
 
 

